Motorola Launches “Fast and Fluid” E22s: What Sets It Apart in the Sub-10K Segment?

Motorola continues its launch spree in India and has introduced another entry-level smartphone just days after the launch of the Motorola G72. The new Moto E22s is one of the most affordable phones that the company has launched this year, and it also comes with an updated design. But the device features some elements that might set it apart from other devices in the segment.

After discounts and bank offers, the Motorola E22s costs Rs. 8,999 with additional benefits worth Rs. 2,549 from Jio, and the device will be available for purchase from October 22, exclusively on Flipkart. Is this the right smartphone to buy in India for under Rs. 10,000? Let's analyze the same.

Motorola E22s Specifications

The Motorola E22s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720p) IPS grade display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which sets this phone apart from the competition. The display has an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio with a bit of bezel on the bottom portion along with a punch hole cutout at the top that houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone is based on the Mediatek Helio G37 processor, which makes the Moto E22s a 4G-only smartphone. The device does offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 4G network.

The combination of almost stock Android 12 OS (Android 13 OS update confirmed) along with a fairly decent Helio G37 SoC should help this device handle normal day-to-day tasks with ease. While it might not be able to handle games at the highest graphics settings, the phone should handle games such as COD: Mobile at medium graphics settings.

There is a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera and the selfie camera on the E22s can shoot FHD and HD resolution videos at 30fps. Besides, the phone does offer features like Night Vision, Pro Mode, and Dual Capture Photo.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via the USB Type-C port, and the device also has a dedicated headphone jack. The smartphone will be available in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colors with a plastic mid-frame and a plastic back panel.

Does It Stand Out From The Crowd?

The Motorola E22s is also IP52-certified for water and dust resistance, which is a welcome feature that we don't usually see on budget phones. Similarly, the device also has a fingerprint sensor, which adds a lot of value for budget-conscious buyers.

For the asking price of Rs. 8,999, the Motorola E22s does look like a compelling entry-level smartphone, especially for those who want a bloatware-free user experience.

