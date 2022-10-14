Moto E22s India Launch Likely Set for October 17; Can it Surpass Popularity of Redmi A1+? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola is on a launch spree in the Indian market. Recently, it introduced the Moto G72, and Moto E32 smartphones to the market. Fresh reports hint that the company is in plans to launch the Moto E22s in India next week. This smartphone went official in August 2022 and is available in Europe.

The well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, with the username Stufflistings, reveals that the Moto E22s will be launched in India on October 17. The tipster has also revealed the image of the smartphone, which shows its rear panel and its key specifications as well. Given that the Moto E22s will carry an affordable price tag (priced at EUR 159, which is approx. Rs. 12,800), we can expect it to lock horns with entry-level smartphones, including the Redmi A1+.

A Quick Glance at Moto E22s Specs

The tipster has revealed that the Moto E22s will bestow an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. He suggested that the smartphone will be pre-loaded with Android 12 OS, feature an IP52 rating, a dual-camera setup at the rear with LED flash, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While the tipster has spilled the beans only on the key specs, the global variant of the Motorola smartphone features a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor within the notch. At the rear, the dual-camera setup comprises a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

Under its hood, the Moto E22s draws power from the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. A 5,000 mAh fuels the smartphone with support for regular 10W charging. There will be other notable aspects, including face unlock and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

How Does it Compete Against Redmi A1+?

Earlier this week, Redmi teased the arrival of a new budget smartphone dubbed Redmi A1+ in India. The device has finally launched today starting from Rs. 7,499. The Redmi A1+ features a waterdrop notch display to house the selfie camera and runs Android 12 with a clean UI, similar to the Redmi A1. This means that there will be no ads and bloatware, which makes it on par with Motorola smartphones.

The Redmi smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery under its hood. That said, the Moto E22s and the Redmi A1+ are expected to lock horns in terms of specs and pricing. Motorola can get an upper hand only if it chooses to price its offering appropriately, as the Redmi phones have a loyal fanbase and it would take some effort to make them buy the Moto E22s in India.

