Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion With 3D Curved 144Hz OLED Display Launched

Motorola has officially launched two new flagship-grade smartphones -- the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. While the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is based on the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, the Edge 30 Ultra is built on top of the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion costs Rs. 42,999. However, for a limited time, the smartphone will be available for Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale with an additional 10 percent discount on pre-paid orders made using ICICI/Axis bank cards.

Similarly, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra costs Rs. 59,999, and the device will be available for Rs. 54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale with similar bank offers as the Edge 30 Fusion. On top of that, Jio SIM card users can also get benefits worth Rs. 14,699.

Both smartphones are IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. And they also feature a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5-based back panel with a matte finish. The Edge 30 Fusion and the Ultra also feature a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. However, both phones do miss out on the 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Features/Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a lightweight high-end smartphone that weighs just 175g, making it one of the lightest Snapdragon 888+ SoC-powered smartphones. The device bestows a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a triple camera setup at the back with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a depth sensor. The phone also has a 32MP selfie camera, placed inside the punch hole, which can also shoot 4K videos just like the primary camera.

A 4,400 mAh battery fuels the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with support for 68W fast charging and the fast charging adapter is included in the box. Lastly, the phone ships with stock Android 12 OS and is guaranteed to receive Android 13 and Android 14 updates.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Features/Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship offering, based on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This is also the first smartphone in the country to feature a 200MP primary camera sensor, capable of shooting 8K video recording. While the phone does look similar to the Edge 30 Fusion, the Ultra is slightly on the heavier side and weighs 198.5g.

That extra weight comes from a slightly larger 4610mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On top of that, the phone also has a 6.76-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

