Motorola G72 Complete Specs Leaked: 120Hz 10-Bit pOLED Display Confirmed

Motorola is getting ready to launch a slew of new mid-range Android smartphones in India, including the Motorola G72. A dedicated Flipkart web page has confirmed the complete specifications of the upcoming G72, which does look a lot like the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

According to Flipkart's listing, the Motorola G72 will feature a 120Hz pOLED FHD+ resolution display, and the phone is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC, the most capable 4G processor from Mediatek will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As per the software experience, the Motorola G72 will ship with Android 12 OS with custom MyUX light skin on top, which will be similar to stock Android. The leaker has also confirmed that the device will be updated to Android 13 OS, which will also be the only major software update the device will receive.

The listing also suggests that the Motorola G72 will come with a triple rear-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone is also said to have a 16MP selfie camera, and the device is likely to support 2K video recording, considering the capability of the Helio G99 SoC.

Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery is said to power the Motorola G72 with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Given the Motorola G72 is a 4G-only smartphone, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,000 in India and is likely to go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

If you are looking for a new mid-range 4G smartphone with a great display and a high-resolution primary camera, the Motorola G72 looks like a compelling package. As per Flipkart, the Motorola G72 will be launched in India on October 3 along with a few more mid-tier smartphones.

