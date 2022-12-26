New OnePlus 11 5G Renders Surface: Front, Rear, Side Design Revealed

OnePlus has confirmed that its OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone will be launched in China in January 2023, a month before its global launch event, which is scheduled for February 7 2023. Ahead of the unveiling, OnePlus has started dropping teaser images of the smartphone revealing its design completely. Additionally, new renders have surfaced revealing its front, rear, and side look leaving nothing to the imagination. So without any further ado let's have a look at the images.

OnePlus 11 5G: Design

Official posters of the OnePlus 11 5G have confirmed the rear design of the device. As expected, it will come with an offset circular camera bump housing the triple rear camera sensors. The Hasselblad branding sits proudly on the camera island. The device is seen sporting the Forest Emerald colorway.

Another set of images has surfaced on the internet, which also reveals the front end of the smartphone. It comes with a curved display with a left-aligned camera cutout for the selfie sensor. Traditionally, curved-display smartphones adopt a centrally placed hole-punch cutout, but OnePlus has taken a different approach.

Moving to the side, the curved back panel and the curved display meet the slim frame, which is expected to be made out of metal. The textured alert slider and the power button can be seen to the right of the device, while the volume rockers are placed on the left. The camera bump seems prominent from this angle.

OnePlus 11: Highlights

Previous leaks and a recent TENNA certification suggest that the OnePlus 11 5G could sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The smartphone was seen rocking this chipset on the Geekbench database, where it revealed its record-breaking CPU scores. It will rival the likes of Vivo X90 Pro+, iQOO 11, Xiaomi 13 series, and Samsung S23 series, which are powered by the same processor.

Talking about its cameras, the OnePlus 11 could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with optical zoom, coupled with Hasselblad tuning. Selfies and video calling duties are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing shooter. The device may be powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with a 100W fast charging system.