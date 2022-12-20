OnePlus 11 Performance Revealed Via Geekbench Ahead Of Launch In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus will be unveiling its latest OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone in India on February 7, 2022. But, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has visited the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its chipset details and other key specifications apart from its performance figures.

OnePlus 11: Performance (Leaked)

The upcoming OnePlus 11 handset was seen bearing the model number PHB110 on the Geekbench database. It was seen flaunting the same model number at other certification websites earlier. This confirms that the device on the Geekbench database is indeed the OnePlus 11 device.

As per the listing, the OnePlus 11 comes with a CPU core configuration of 1+4+3, with one prime core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. The prime core is clocked at 3.19GHz, the mid-cores are clocked at 2.80GHz, and the efficiency cores are clocked at 2.02GHz. This points out to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its helm. It is Qualcomm's flagship processor, which recently made its debut with the Vivo X90 Pro+ and also powers the Xiaomi 13 series and the iQOO 11 series.

Moving to the benchmark scores, the OnePlus 11 managed to score 1493 points in the single-core test and 5112 points in the multi-core test. In comparison, the Xiaomi 13 scored 1497 points in the single-core test and managed to score 5089 points in the multi-core test. Also, the leaked Geekbench listing of the iQOO 11, reveals it has a single-core score of 1453 and a multi-core score of 4660. Suffice it to say, the OnePlus 11 is right up there in terms of performance when compared to its chief rivals.

OnePlus 11: Highlights

OnePlus has released the official renders of the OnePlus 11 in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors. The device can be seen sporting an offset circular camera island surrounded by a clamp-like design. The camera island houses the three camera sensors and the LED flash. The smartphone will boast the much-famed, OnePlus alert slider.

As per leaks, the OnePlus 11 could flaunt a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with optical zoom. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 100W fast charging.

