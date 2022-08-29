New Sony Compact Phone Launch Slated For September 1; Premium Cameras Expected

Sony is hosting an event on September 1, which will unveil a new Xperia smartphone. A new teaser video suggests we might even get a new Sony Xperia compact smartphone. The teaser video highlights the camera capabilities, which are to be expected from all Sony phones. The biggest giveaway of the new teaser is the caption: "Be Creative. Go Compact."

Sony Xperia Compact Phone Teased

Sony's new teaser video is titled "A new Xperia is coming..." The video includes many details of the phone's camera setup, which the Japanese brand claims can "shoot breathtaking portraits". Presently, the name or the model of the new Sony compact phone is still under wraps.

Sony Xperia Compact Phone Features: What To Expect?

The rumor mill is buzzing with the specs of the upcoming Sony Xperia compact smartphone, which many claims to be a flagship. The previous Sony compact flagship was the Xperia XZ2. Some claim the new phone could be called the Xperia 5 IV, which was spotted at the FCC certification site with a 6.04-inch display.

The alleged Sony Xperia 5 IV has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. It would feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, making it a true flagship. As a compact phone, the new Sony handset might feature a smaller battery. It will likely offer fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging support too.

The FCC certification also confirmed that the Sony Xperia 5 IV would pack a 3.5mm audio jack - a feature that many flagships are skipping these days. The teaser also suggests the Xperia compact phone is designed to shoot videos with easy live-streaming settings.

Sony Xperia Phone Launch Event

The upcoming Sony event is scheduled for September 1 at 4 PM Japanese Standard Time (around 12:30 Indian time). The event can be watched via the live-stream YouTube link embedded here. Apart from the compact phone, Sony is expected to launch another device alongside.

It looks like Sony is aiming for a comeback in the cutthroat smartphone market, just days ahead of the Apple iPhone launch event. From the looks of it, Sony is aiming to attract buyers with its new compact phone just as Apple is tipped to drop the Mini range henceforth.

