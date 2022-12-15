Nokia C31 With 6.7-inch LCD, Triple Cameras Launched In India: Specifications, Price

Nokia has added its latest Nokia C31 to its budget smartphone portfolio in India. The Nokia C31 is a successor to the Nokia C21 Plus smartphone that was launched earlier in 2022. The smartphone packs in a large LCD, a Unisoc chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a large battery backed by AI technology, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications.

Nokia C31: Features, Specifications

The Nokia C31 boasts a similar design as the Nokia C21 Plus, with some changes to the camera island. The camera island is color blended in this iteration and houses triple camera sensors. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a rear speaker cutout.

The smartphone sports a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 260ppi. It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which is based on a 28nm fabrication process. Furthermore, the Nokia C31 is equipped with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal memory. The storage can be expanded further via the microSD card slot.

Talking about the cameras on the Nokia C31, it comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary shooter, coupled with a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor, which is housed in a waterdrop notch at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, an IP52 rating, and a micro USB port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on stock Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Nokia C31: Price, Availability

The Nokia C31 is being offered in two variant options in India. The 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage baseline variant is priced at ₹9,999. The top variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at a price tag of ₹10,999. It comes in Charcoal, Mint, and cyan colorways.

The smartphone will be up for grabs via Nokia's website, major e-commerce platforms, and offline retail outlets across India soon.