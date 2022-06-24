Nokia Style+ Appears On FCC Listing: 48MP Camera, 4900mAh Battery

It looks like Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the Nokia Style+ soon. Ahead of the confirmation of the existence of this device, it has been spotted on the FCC certification database, the US regulatory site. The listing sheds light on some key aspects of the smartphone as detailed here.

Nokia Style+ FCC Listing

Going by the Nokia Style+ FCC listing, which was spotted by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Nokia smartphone has been listed with the model number TA-1448. As per the certification database, the Nokia device could get the power from a 4900mAh battery. It is said to be a 5G-enabled smartphone with support for multiple 5G NR bands.

Furthermore, the FCC website reveals that the Nokia Style+ will be bundled with a charger that has the model number AD-020US. The power rating of this charger is yet to be given but it looks like it will support 20W fast charging, claim earlier reports.

Nokia Style+ Expected Specs

The FCC listing of the Nokia Style+ smartphone also shared some information about the camera and specs of the device. As per the same, the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear. It is likely to comprise a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. It is also revealed that the smartphone could use an LCD display panel and house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Previously, the Nokia Style+ was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and China Quality Certification (CQC) websites with the same model number as the FCC listing. Initially, the former revealed the moniker of the upcoming device and hinted that it could run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Furthermore, the listing has also shared the alleged design of the Nokia Style+. Going by the image, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could come with the dimensions of 166.1 mm in height and 76.4 mm in width. Also, it confirms that there will be a triple-camera arrangement at the rear alongside an LED flash unit.

Recently, we came across reports that Nokia is working on a slew of devices in the Nokia G and Nokia X series. These devices were hinted to be 5G smartphones using a Snapdragon chipset. Soon after this, we came across the leaked renders of the Nokia X21 5G and the details of the Nokia G11 Plus.

