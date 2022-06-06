Upcoming Nokia X, G Series 5G Smartphones: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier, Nokia was known for making great phones but the company lost its foothold in the market. However, it is trying to stay afloat in the business and has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It sticks to the strategy of launching affordable phones that are premium. Proceeding with the same plan, Nokia is all set to launch many Nokia X and G series smartphones with 5G support this year.

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia is gearing up to launch new smartphones in the Nokia X and Nokia G series. These upcoming models are tipped to be 5G smartphones and will get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, which is also 5G ready. We can expect these devices to be launched in the second half of this year, claims the report.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones: What To Expect?

Going by the report, the moniker of the upcoming Nokia X series smartphones is yet to be revealed. However, it is tipped that the device could arrive with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. What's more, even the more affordable Nokia G series smartphones could be launched with a similar 120Hz refresh rate, it adds.

It is expected that the upcoming Nokia smartphones might include the Nokia XR21, Nokia X21, and Nokia X11. These smartphones are likely to get the power from an octa-core 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G.

For those who are unaware, the Snapdragon 480 SoC was launched in 2021 and the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC is likely to be the upgraded variant of the same. The Plus variant does not bring a lot of upgrades except for a 200MHz higher clocked A76 core and support for Bluetooth 5.1 or 5.2. This should not be a great issue as these upcoming smartphones are likely to be priced competitively.

Notably, in Q1 2022, Nokia was the second-largest feature phone vendor in the world trailing behind iTel. When it comes to the exact model, the Nokia 105 became the most sold feature phone in the same period. The company owned by HMD Global witnessed a whopping 87% surge in its revenue in North America and a 37% growth in Europe on a year-on-year basis.

With the launch of affordable 5G smartphones in the Nokia X and Nokia G series, we can expect the company to regain its position in the market.

