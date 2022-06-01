Buying Guide: Best 5G Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 In June 2022 Features oi-Harish Kumar

5G smartphones are a rage among buyers these days and many users are looking for the best models that will give value for the money they spend. If you are looking out for a 5G smartphone that is available under a budget of Rs. 20,000, then you can be assured to get your hands on a slew of models that have a great battery life, camera performance, acceptable design and display and more, thereby making them a great buy.

Currently, there are many brands that sell 5G smartphones in India, including Realme, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus and more. You can check out this buying guide that will show you the best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20,000 in India this month. Take a look at the list before making a buying decision.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (1/28A/41/77/78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 10i 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,820mAh (Typical) / 4,720mAh (Minimum) battery Moto G71 5G Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo T1 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 15,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 1280 Octa-Core with 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTEC

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO X4 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Infinix Zero 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with XOS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery

