Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 In 2022: Cheapest 5G Smartphones In India

5G capable smartphones are getting even more affordable as more and more brands start launching entry-level 5G devices. While we are just a few months away from the official launch of the 5G network, many users are now looking for 5G capable smartphones as their next mobile.

Realme was the first smartphone brand to launch a 5G device in India and the company has launched many entry-level, mid-range, and high-end 5G devices in the Indian market. Similarly, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola have also launched plenty of affordable 5G enabled smartphones.

To help users get the best possible smartphone for the least amount of money, we have come up with a list of the best 5G smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in 2022. We have included smartphones from all the major brands to make your purchasing decision easy. Check out the best 5G smartphones that you can buy in 2022 in India for less than Rs. 20,000.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is now available for Rs. 17,999. The smartphone offers features like 108MP primary camera, 120Hz refresh rate, glass back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support, 67W fast charging, and more. Poco M4 5G The Poco M4 5G is currently one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. The base model of the Poco M4 5G costs Rs. 12,999, while you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 using UPI payment. The Poco M4 5G supports seven 5G makes, which makes it future-proof and 5G ready. Realme Narzo 50 5G The Realme Narzo 50 5G is the latest and most affordable 5G smartphone, powered by the Meditek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Realme Nerzo has a trending design and supports up to seven 5G bands, and the base model of the Realme Narzo 50 5G retails for Rs. 14,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo T1 5G The Vivo T1 5G is available for Rs. 15,990 the Vivo T1 5G does come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The Vivo T1 5G supports only two 5G bands, which is one of the drawbacks of this device. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is based on the Exynos 1280 SoC, and the device offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone offers a trendy quad-camera setup and a high-resolution selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G retails in India for Rs. 17,999.

