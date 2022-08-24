Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update: Heres When You Can Download It

Nothing Phone (1) is in the headlines yet again but for all the wrong reasons. While it is perceived well by a set of consumers for being a well-built mid-range smartphone with the unique Glyph interface, the company took to social media to spill the beans regarding its Android 13 update.

Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 Update Timeline

Android 13 is official and the Google Pixel devices have already received it. Some OEMs such as OnePlus and Samsung have launched beta programs to test the upcoming updates. However, it looks like the Nothing Phone (1) could not get this update anytime soon.

Some users took to social media to ask when the Nothing Phone (1) could get the Android 13 update. After getting a vague answer from Carl Pei, the founder of the company, Nothing released an official statement revealing the possible timeframe of the next big update.

Nothing has confirmed that the Android 13 update will not be rolled out for its smartphone until the first half of 2023. This hints that it could take as long as June next year for the update to be rolled out to the Nothing Phone (1).

In a statement to Android Authority, the company stated that it is working hard to improve the user experience of the Phone (1) by rolling out regular OS updates. In this regard, the company will roll out the Android 13 update in the first half of 2023. Prior to the release, they will fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware.

Despite the delay, the Nothing Phone (1) is slated to receive three stable Android updates, which is until Android 15 and four years of bi-monthly security updates. Given the emphasis of the company on the value of clean software and a near-stock Android experience, there is a huge expectation among many who want to access the latest software. But this expectation is diminishing with the company's recent confirmation on the Android 13 update timeframe.

Given that the Nothing Phone (1) could get the Android 13 update sometime in the first half of next year, it will coincide with the arrival of the Android 14 announcement.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles