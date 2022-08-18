Just In
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Camera-Centric Update: What’s New?
In the Android smartphone ecosystem, the Nothing Phone (1) is a decent and unique approach taken by Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder. The device already received a timely software update but it is claimed to have made it difficult for users. Now, as assured earlier, the company has rolled out the Nothing OS 1.1.3 update for the Phone (1).
The previous software update for the Nothing Phone (1) brought some noticeable UI changes and enhanced the charging performance of the smartphone. Now, users of the device have started getting the Nothing OS 1.1.3 update, which improves the camera performance and delivers a cleaner software experience.
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Camera-Centric Update
The Nothing OS 1.1.3 weighs 64MB and brings improvements in the camera department. It improves the clarity of photos snapped using the front-facing camera. The other notable aspects that have got improvements include HDR photo processing and Night Mode. The device features an ultra-wide sensor, which comes with richer color saturation, and the images clicked using this sensor are much sharper and have reduced noise even when zoomed in.
What's more, the device will remind you to clean the lenses from time to time. When using Glyph lighting, images will be adjusted automatically to the optimal color and brightness.
Other Optimizations And Bug Fixes
When it comes to other features and improvements brought in by the Nothing Phone (1) update, there is Google Adaptive Battery, which can be enabled to optimize the battery life intelligently. There is an update in the fingerprint verification UI for third-party apps. Also, there are multiple bug fixes.
As per the official changelog of the Nothing OS 1.1.3 update, there are fixes for the issue that caused stuttering in apps such as Play Store, Twitter, and others, an issue that prevented the proper functioning of mobile hotspot, and an issue that caused the lock screen to crash upon tapping on a notification and using the finger unlock. Also, there are general bug fixes and refinements to the minor UI details.
Similar to any other software update, this Nothing Phone (1) update will also be rolled out in stages and users can expect the OTA notification to reach their devices in the days to come.
