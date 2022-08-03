Nothing Phone (1) Lite In Development: Same Design Hinted News oi-Vivek

It looks like Nothing is already working on a second smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) Lite is said to be based on the original Nothing Phone (1) with a few corner cuts, which should help the company to place the device at a much lower price tag.

Nothing Phone (1) Might Missout On Iconic Glyph Lighting

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Nothing Phone (1) is said to look similar to the Nothing Phone (1). However, it will miss out on the Glyph lighting, and the device will not have wireless and reverse wireless charging capability.

We also expect to see a similar retail package on the Nothing Phone (1) Lite, and the company might not include a charger in the box. On top of that, the Nothing Phone (1) Lite might come in multiple color options with customized back panels.

Might Pack A Bigger Battery

The Nothing Phone (1) Lite is also said to have a slightly large 5,000 mAh battery. The absence of Glyph light and a large-sized battery should help Nothing Phone (1) Lite deliver better battery life when compared to the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) Lite is said to use the same 120Hz OLED display with a dual-camera setup at the back along with a 4K video recording capability. The Nothing Phone (1) Lite is said to use the same Snapdragon 778G+ SoC 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India

As per the leak, the Nothing Phone (1) will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to cost Rs. 24,999, which makes it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 778G+ SoC-powered smartphones in India.

The Nothing Phone (1) Lite will be at least Rs. 7,000 cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1), and the device is also expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1).

