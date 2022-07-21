Nothing Phone (1) India Sale Today; Is It Worth The Asking Price Of Rs. 31,999?

Nothing Phone (1) Sale Price In India

The new Nothing Phone (1) is available in two variants starting from Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 34,999 whereas the high-end 12GB + 256GB model will cost Rs. 37,999. The price of the Nothing Phone (1) mentioned is from Flipkart, where the phone will be available to buy.

Meet Phone (1).



It's pure instinct. Formed as a machine. Told through beautiful symbols. Deeper interactions. And brave simplicity.



Discover more about the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS at https://t.co/WAZe9Avh0J pic.twitter.com/3OHNM5TxZh — Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022

To note, the aforementioned prices are with Rs. 1,000 discount as part of the inaugural offer. The price could vary after the initial sale of the devices. Additionally, the 45W fast charging adapter will cost Rs. 2,500, and buyers can also check out back cases and other accessories from Nothing.

If you've already pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (1), you will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via HDFC Bank card transactions. Apart from this, there aren't any other discount deals on the newly launch Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart. What's more, the Nothing website already states that Phone (1) is out-of-stock, which might make it difficult to purchase the new phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Features

The new Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the unique features of the Phone (1) is the transparent rear panel that makes the charging coil visible along with a string of LED lights for the Glyph interface.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the rear, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with two 50MP sensors. There's a 12MP camera in the front for selfies. There's also a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the new device.

Is It Worth Buying Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (1) debuted with a lot of hype for its unique rear panel. The teasers and posters of the new phone also highlight the same. The Snapdragon 778G+ processor is a capable one and is available on phones like the Motorola Edge 30 5G. But other features like dual cameras, OS, and other factors seem to be mid-range.

Simply put, it feels a tad bit expensive to spend Rs. 31,999 for the transparent rear panel, LED lights, and other aspects of the design. If you're a tech geek and looking for a collectible of the first-gen of the Nothing smartphone, it would be worth spending the money. But if you're looking for a phone for routine use, you can look for other options in the market like the Oppo Reno 8, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and so on.