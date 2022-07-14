Nothing Phone (1) Unavailable Even For Pre-Ordered Users: Restock Expected On July 21 News oi-Vivek

Nothing Phone (1) went on sale via Flipkart on the 12th of July 2022. While the device was available in black and white colors with three different memory options, many users have complained about the unavailability of specific variants of the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1), powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage, was available on Flipkart for those who pre-ordered the device by paying Rs. 2,000. Additionally, the company also offered a flat Rs. 1,000 discount along with additional Rs. 2,000 discount for HDFC Bank card holders.

Hence, for those who pre-ordered the device, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM and 128GB is available for Rs. 29,999, which is the most affordable SKU of the Nothing Phone (1). However, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) is currently unavailable on Flipkart.

Not just that, the white variant of the Nothing Phone (1) has also gone out of stock. Hence, the only available model of the Nothing Phone (1) is the black variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs. 32,999. While it looks like the company has sold a good number of Nothing Phone (1) in just a couple of days, the company has not shared official figures.

Meet Phone (1).



It's pure instinct. Formed as a machine. Told through beautiful symbols. Deeper interactions. And brave simplicity.



Discover more about the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS at https://t.co/WAZe9Avh0J pic.twitter.com/3OHNM5TxZh — Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022

A lot of pre-ordered users are now complaining about the same on social media platforms, as the company said that pre-ordered users will be able to buy the Nothing Phone (1) earlier. Now, as per the latest update, users might have to wait till the 21st of July to order Nothing Phone (1) in India.

Not just that, a lot of pre-ordered users are also complaining about the fact that the buy button on Flipkart is disabled for them. In fact, Flipkart has told some of these users that they will only be able to buy the device after 21st July with no exclusive benefits.

This means the users will receive a refund of the pre-order amount, and they have to buy the device like a regular user and will miss out on the flat Rs. 1,000 discount, which is only available for pre-ordered users.

Best Mobiles in India