Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed With Snapdragon 778G+ Chipset; Custom Tuned Features Incoming

Thanks to the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) is one of the highly anticipated smartphones right now. Ahead of the July 12 launch, rumors regarding the Nothing Phone (1) have been mounting. The latest report now confirms the processor for the Nothing Phone (1), coming directly from founder and CEO Carl Pei.

Nothing Phone (1) Snapdragon Chip Confirmed

So far, debate on whether the Nothing Phone (1) would be a flagship or a mid-range device was doing rounds on the internet. Putting these discussions to rest, Carl Pei has confirmed the processor of the Nothing Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) will feature the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. If you've been following the leaks and teasers of the phone, this won't be much of a surprise. The Nothing Phone (1) was previously spotted on Geekbench, revealing the same data. But now with an official confirmation, we are certain about the Qualcomm processor.

A mid-range processor for the Nothing Phone (1) was expected. Today, premium flagship processors cost significantly higher than what it was when Pei co-founded OnePlus. Back then, OnePlus was able to bring in the latest chipset and still launch an affordable smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) Performance: What To Expect?

Since Pei is working on affordability, he had to switch to a mid-range processor. He further explains that "phones have reached a point of good enough performance for general tasks and more powerful chips have diminishing returns," justifying the mid-range chipset for the first smartphone under the Nothing brand.

Pei further states that Qualcomm has 'custom tuned' the Snapdragon 788G+ chipset for the Nothing Phone (1). Presently, Qualcomm announced only the Snapdragon 788G processor. The additional '+' is for the Nothing Phone (1), which brings in wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

There's a lot of hype around the upcoming Nothing Phone (1), especially about the recently teased Glyph Interface. The unique rear panel, fast charging, wireless charging, and powerful display are some of the features that everyone is waiting for.

The Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch on July 12, just a few days from today. The phone is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000, which would up the competition in the Indian mid-range segment with brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and even OnePlus.

