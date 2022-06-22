Video: Nothing Phone (1) Rear Design With 900 LEDs Revealed In Full Glory News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nothing Phone (1) is the talk of the town, especially as its launch nears. The brand has been steadily teasing the upcoming smartphone, creating a huge hype for it. In the latest news, a video of the Nothing Phone (1) has surfaced online. The video reveals the design from all angles and gives a detailed look at the rear panel.

Nothing Phone (1) Design With 900 LEDs

One of the unique features of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is the rear panel. The brand has designed it to showcase the insides of the smartphone rather than covering it up with a panel. Most of the teasers and posters have highlighted this feature, making it one of the most-hyped designs on a smartphone.

Now, popular creator Marques Brownlee has uploaded a hands-on video of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The six-minute video highlights the design of the new Nothing Phone (1) but doesn't reveal its specifications. Up front, the upcoming Nothing phone looks like any other Android phone with a punch-hole cutout and narrow bezels.

At the rear, the video highlights the Nothing Phone (1) in its full glory. Nothing has included LED strips, which is called the glyph interface. Nothing has apparently placed 900 LEDs, which glow up for notifications.

The centrally-placed C LED further lights up when you place another gadget for wireless charging or reverse wireless charge. The most interesting part of the Nothing Phone (1) is the tiny LED strip near the charging dock, which lights up when plugged in. It also works as an indicator, giving users an idea of the amount of juice available on the phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Features: What New To Expect?

The glyph interface on the new Nothing Phone (1) will further offer customization to suit individual tastes. The LEDs will also light up when you get a phone call, and you can customize it for individual contacts, along with ringtones. That said, there are no updates as to the features offered on the Nothing Phone (1).

The upcoming Nothing Phone (1) is set to launch on July 12. The brand is also running an auction for the phone from June 21 to June 23 on StockX, where the top 100 bidders will get the smartphone. The India price and availability will be revealed at the launch.

