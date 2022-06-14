Nothing Phone (1): Too Much Hype For Nothing? News oi-Vivek

If you are a Oneplus or Carl Pie fan, Nothing Phone wouldn't have skipped your mind so far. As the launch day is coming closer, the hype and discussion on the same device are also getting louder. Should you care about Nothing's first phone, is Nothing worth the hype? Here is my take on the same.

The brand seems to be hyping up the product launch by revealing the device in bits and pieces, literally. What's even more interesting, is the fact that the brand has confirmed some of the prominent features of the Nothing Phone (1).

The hype train of the Nothing Phone (1) is majorly driven by the fact that the phone will look drastically different from every other smartphone out there. However, with the teaser images which are revealed in a discreet but promotional fashion, Nothing Phone (1) may somehow look like an iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 with a flat metal frame and a glass back panel. So, not much of a surprise in terms of the shape at least.

The brand is currently revealing the design of the actual smartphone in a unique way. The company is posting pictures of the phone in installments, and it almost feels like solving a jigsaw puzzle. We currently know that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a semi-transparent back panel, and that's about it.

Hyping Up For Nothing?

For a brand that's all set to launch its first smartphone, it is very important to tease the device once in a while. Whereas the hype is good, it does drive the expectation of the device which usually ends up in disappointment.

It's good if the actual product could match the expectations of the audience and a player always makes the playing field competitive and keeps the other OEMs on their toe, pushing them to improve and innovate to sustain in the competitive market.

Nothing To Connect The Dots

While the brand has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm processor, there is no concrete information on the exact model. This makes it pretty hard to guess the rest of the features or even the possible pricing of the Nothing Phone (1).

Will the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or will be using the flagship-class Snapdragon 8 series processor? Nobody has an idea, except for the brand. Nothing is likely to give us more insights on the Phone (1) in the coming days. For now, we just have to wait and watch at Nothing.

How much would Nothing Phone (1) Cost?

Looking at the price point at which the Oneplus was released a couple of years ago, Carl Pie may want to adhere to the same pricing scheme to some degree to make the product hit. While Oneplus has moved away from price to specs ratio balance in terms of cost per unit, Nothing Phone might find this spot sweet naturally.

