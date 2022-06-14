Nothing Phone (1) To Be Locally Manufactured In India; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Akshay Kumar

Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is all set to be officially launched in India and select markets on July 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed a number of details regarding the design and features of the device. Now new details have emerged regarding the local manufacturing of the Nothing Phone (1) in India.

Nothing To Make The Phone (1) In India To Meet Local Demand

Nothing India vice president and GM Manu Sharma revealed plans for local manufacturing of the Phone (1) in India to Economic Times. Sharma said that every unit of the Phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. He added that the phone will be produced at one of the manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu. The company is expecting a huge demand of the phone ahead of the launch.

Nothing Phone (1) Could Be Priced Affordably Thanks To Local Manufacturing

The local manufacturing of the Nothing Phone (1) could allow the company to price it aggressively. The brand will be able to produce the device a lot cheaper as compared to manufacturing facilities overseas. Notably, Nothing will also be able to avoid heavy custom duties and tariffs, which will allow the brand to save overall costs. This could ultimately help the brand to better compete in the highly competitive mid-range segment in the country.

Nothing Phone (1) Features, Specifications Confirmed So Far

Nothing has already teased the transparent design of the Nothing Phone (1). The phone will be featuring a mid-frame made from recycled aluminum. The device will be powered by one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. So far, these are the only details that are officially announced by the company.

The rumor mill indicates that the Nothing Phone (1) will be having a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will have a completely bezel-less design. The handset is expected to be available in two RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The device will have two primary cameras on the back, but there's no word regarding the exact sensors at the moment.

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, which could support 45W fast charging. The company has already confirmed that the transparent smartphone will be featuring wireless charging.

Nothing Phone (1) Price In India, Availability

If the reports are to be believed, the Nothing Phone (1) will be priced around Rs. 30,000 in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be available in White, Silver, and Black color variants. The handset will be sold exclusively via the e-commerce portal Flipkart in the country. Reports suggest that interested buyers will be able to pre-book the first Nothing smartphone by paying Rs. 2,000.

