Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed Features So Far News oi-Vivek

While we are still a month away from the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), the brand keeps on teasing the new features and capabilities of its very first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1). The company has now released a new teaser-like image on Flipkart, confirming the build quality of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1).

According to the cropped image of the Nothing Phone (1), the device is confirmed to feature a metal frame with antenna bands, and the frame of the Nothing Phone (1) looks similar to the one on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The back case of the Nothing Phone (1) will be made using semi-transparent glass, and the Nothing Phone (1) will come in white or silver color.

Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed Features

Considering all the teasers, the Nothing Phone (1) will come with a dual-camera setup at the back with a dedicated wide-angle and ultra-wide angle lens. The device will also have a single-tone LED flash at the back and is likely to support variable flagship settings.

The Nothing Phone (1) will measure 7.55mm and will have a flat panel display at the front, again, similar to the one on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said that the Nothing Phone (1) will have a completely bezel-less design, similar to the latest iPhones.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Given the current lineup, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to use the newly announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and the phone is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Latest leaks claim that the Nothing Phone (1) will support 45W fast charging, and the brand has already confirmed that the device will also support wireless charging. The battery capacity of the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be around 4500 mAh.

Nothing Phone (1) Price

Considering all these features and specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India. The base variant of the Nothing Phone (1) might offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is expected to come in black and white colors. The Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India and in select markets on 12th July 2022 and will be available via Flipkart.

