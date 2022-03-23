Just In
Nothing Phone (1) With Nothing OS Announced
Nothing has officially announced its first smartphone -- the Nothing Phone (1), the first smartphone from a brand founded by the co-founder of OnePlus. Along with the smartphone, the Carl Pie has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will ship with Nothing OS, based on Android.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be the second product from the company, comes directly after its first product -- the Nothing Ear (1) a TWS. The company has confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will work with third-party accessories like the Apple AirPods with ease.
Nothing Phone (1) Details
As of now, there is no information on the hardware specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). However, the company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. As of now, there is no information if the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a flagship or a mid-range chipset.
In terms of software, the Nothing Phone (1) will ship with almost stock Android UI and will be called Nothing OS with a Nothing Launcher on top of it. Do note that the Nothing Launcher will soon be available (from April) on the Google Play Store for free of cost.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by Nothing OS, which is likely to be based on Android 12 OS. Considering the time of launch (around Summer 2022), the smartphone might even ship with Android 13 OS out-of-the-box.
Despite running stock Android OS, the Nothing OS will have a lot of customization options, which are said to elevate the overall user experience. Not just that, the Nothing Phone (1) is also said to work with Tesla electric vehicles. Hence, the smartphone is also expected to launch in markets like US and Europe along with India.
Nothing Phone (1) Price Details
As of now, there is no information on how much the Nothing Phone (1) will cost. However, the smartphone is expected to be priced aggressively and is likely to cost less than phones that offer similar features and specifications. The smartphone will launch in summer, and in India, the smartphone is expected to be available exclusively on Flipkart.
