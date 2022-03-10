Nothing To Host Event On March 23: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, left the company after seven years to launch his own venture. He launched Nothing last year and the brand's first product is the Nothing Ear (1), a pair of TWS earbuds with a transparent design and case. Of late, the company has taken some moves hinting at the expansion of its product portfolio.

As per reports, Nothing is gearing up to unveil other products such as smartphones and other smart products. The company entered into a partnership with the chip maker Qualcomm to use these chips in the upcoming devices.

Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei and Qualcomm's CEO, Cristiano Amon, were spotted looking at a smartphone that is believed to be the brand's first smartphone in the pipeline.

Nothing Hosts Event

Now, Nothing has officially announced that they are all set to host an event on March 23 at 2 PM GMT (7:30 PM IST). The event has been teased with the tagline 'The Truth' and it will see the company release its product roadmap for 2022 at the event.

As of now, Nothing has not revealed what exactly it will unveil on the specified date. Given the fresh rumors that are circulating online right now, we can expect the company to take the wraps off its new smartphone that was spotted a few days back.

From the teaser, the only clue that we can infer from the countdown banner on the official website of Nothing is the Snapdragon logo that is tucked away at the bottom left corner. This makes us anticipate the company to launch its first smartphone on the said date. Also, the Nothing smartphone is expected to arrive with

The only clue that can be spotted on the countdown banner on Nothing's website is the Snapdragon logo tucked into the bottom left corner. This could be a hint that the company will indeed by unveiling its first smartphone on that day.

For now, there is nothing much that is known about the upcoming smartphone from Nothing. The only known aspect is that it will make use of a Snapdragon SoC. Besides, the other aspects remain unknown and we need to wait for further details to surface online.

Best Mobiles in India