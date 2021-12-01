Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Launched In India: Here’s How It Looks News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing, the consumer tech brand created by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has announced a new black edition of its TWS earbuds. Well, the company has launched the Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition now. It retains the USP of the device - its transparent design along with the addition of a new smoky finish and matte black silicone earbuds and internal casing.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Features

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition is now carbon neutral. The company has worked with third parties that are recognized globally such as SGS from Geneva to assess and neutralize the carbon footprint of the product in the ecosystem. The carbon footprint of the Nothing Ear (1) is 1.78 kg and will be revealed on a new packaging label, which is touted to empower users to make better-informed buying decisions.

When it comes to the specifications, the Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition delivers rich and immersive sound experience, an IPX4 rating for a composite mesh design for an improved water and sweat resistance. There are three Active Noise Cancellation settings for a sharp focus. The Light mode will bring moderate noise cancellation, Maximum mode for noisier places. There is also a Transparency mode on the Nothing TWS earbuds.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition features a powerful 11.6mm driver and delivers up to 34 hours of usage time with the case and 5.7 hours of usage time with the earbuds alone. On charging the earbuds for 10 minutes, the earbuds will get 8 hours of usage. Also, the earbuds supports wireless charging and is compatible with Qi chargers as well.

The notable feature addition of the TWS earbuds is Active Noise Cancellation. Before the official sales, Nothing will release the first 100 units of the Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition with an individual engraving from 0 to 100.

Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition Availability

Similar to the original transparent edition, the Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition is also priced at Rs. 6,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart from December 13 from 12 PM. On the official Nothing website, users can purchase this new pair of TWS earbuds with Bitcoin, USD Coin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum but this option is limited only to select countries and excludes India.

