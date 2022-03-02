Nothing Teases New Product Launch: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2021, Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder launched a new venture - Nothing. The company launched its first product called Nothing Ear (1). It is a pair of truly wireless earphones with a unique transparent design and an affordable price point. It was launched with the intention to take on the premium TWS earbuds in the market.

Now, Nothing appears to be all set to launch a new product after months of launching the Ear (1). The company has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of another product. As per the teaser, the launch of the next Nothing product is slated for sometime this month.

Upcoming Nothing Product Launch

Right now, the company has shared a photo on Twitter that shows a transparent frame, which is similar to what looks like a smartphone. However, there are increased chances for it to be another product. From the teasers and the Nothing Ear (1)'s unique perspective, the company might unveil the next product as well with a transparent body.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming Nothing product slated to be launched this month. Earlier, it was revealed that the company is prepping to launch five new products ranging from a power bank to a smartphone.

Even the recent reports revealed that the Nothing power bank in the making could be dubbed Nothing Phone (1). Also, speculations pointed out that the company is working on a new smartphone likely dubbed Nothing Phone (1). Both these upcoming products are expected to be launched by the end of this year.

As a seeming official confirmation, Nothing's founder, Carl Pei took to Twitter to reveal that the company is prepping on a new smartphone. It was tipped that this new smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run the Android OS out-of-the-box. For now, the other details regarding the device are yet to be known.

Given that the official teasers about the upcoming Nothing product are out, we can expect the device to be unveiled sometime this month. However, there is a possibility for the company to launch the product even a few weeks or months later. As of now, there's no concrete information regarding when the Nothing product could see the light of the day or what the company holds next.

