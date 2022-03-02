Just In
- 29 min ago Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Pro+ India Launch Set For April: 120Hz Display, Zeiss Cameras Tipped
- 1 hr ago Amazon International Women’s Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Fast Charging Test: How Long Does It Take For Full Charge?
- 15 hrs ago Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Son Passes Away; Tech Giant To Continue Better Serve Those With Disabilities
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Review — The People’s Favourite Now Offers More Features & Is Very Impressive
- Finance Canara Bank Hikes The Fixed Deposit Rates By Up To 25 Basis Points
- News Condolences pour in after death of Indian student in Ukraine
- Sports Novak Djokovic and Vajda confirm end of professional partnership
- Movies Bheemla Nayak Day 5 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Film Stays Strong!
- Lifestyle Mahashivratri 2022: Which Colour Outfit To Wear On The Auspicious Day?
- Education SSC MTS Result 2022: How To Download Tier 1 Exam Result
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Jammu & Kashmir
Nothing Teases New Product Launch: What To Expect?
Back in 2021, Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder launched a new venture - Nothing. The company launched its first product called Nothing Ear (1). It is a pair of truly wireless earphones with a unique transparent design and an affordable price point. It was launched with the intention to take on the premium TWS earbuds in the market.
Now, Nothing appears to be all set to launch a new product after months of launching the Ear (1). The company has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the arrival of another product. As per the teaser, the launch of the next Nothing product is slated for sometime this month.
Upcoming Nothing Product Launch
Right now, the company has shared a photo on Twitter that shows a transparent frame, which is similar to what looks like a smartphone. However, there are increased chances for it to be another product. From the teasers and the Nothing Ear (1)'s unique perspective, the company might unveil the next product as well with a transparent body.
As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the upcoming Nothing product slated to be launched this month. Earlier, it was revealed that the company is prepping to launch five new products ranging from a power bank to a smartphone.
Even the recent reports revealed that the Nothing power bank in the making could be dubbed Nothing Phone (1). Also, speculations pointed out that the company is working on a new smartphone likely dubbed Nothing Phone (1). Both these upcoming products are expected to be launched by the end of this year.
As a seeming official confirmation, Nothing's founder, Carl Pei took to Twitter to reveal that the company is prepping on a new smartphone. It was tipped that this new smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and run the Android OS out-of-the-box. For now, the other details regarding the device are yet to be known.
Given that the official teasers about the upcoming Nothing product are out, we can expect the device to be unveiled sometime this month. However, there is a possibility for the company to launch the product even a few weeks or months later. As of now, there's no concrete information regarding when the Nothing product could see the light of the day or what the company holds next.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810