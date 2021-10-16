Just In
Nothing Phone Expected To Launch In Early 2022; Power (1) Power Bank Also Coming Soon
Nothing, the London-based firm founded by the former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, made its entry into the market with the launch of the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds back in July. Now, the brand is prepping up to expand its portfolio as the new report suggests the company will launch its first-ever smartphone by early 2022. However, Nothing is yet to confirm the same.
Nothing To Launch First Smartphone In 2022
The info comes out via 91mobiles who has exclusively learned from tipster Mukul Sharma that Nothing will launch its first phone by early 2022. However, the report does not reveal the exact launch date or any features of the upcoming smartphone. But the report has claimed the phone might come with Nothing Phone (1) moniker.
Additionally, the report also reveals that the brand is also working on a power bank which could be dubbed as the Nothing Power (1). The power bank is said to arrive before the Nothing smartphone. The features and exact launch timeline of the power bank are also unknown at this moment. We will keep updated you if further info comes to our notice.
Nothing Phone: What To Expect?
As of now, there is no info regarding the features of the upcoming Nothing phone. However, the device is likely to feature a Qualcomm processor as the brand recently announced its partnership with chipmaker. If the brand will indeed launch the smartphone, we expect it to start posting teasers in the coming days.
Nothing Phone: What We Think
Since we don't know anything about the upcoming phone, we can't say munch as of now. It also remains to be seen if the upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range or a flagship offering. Considering the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, we expect the upcoming smartphone will also offer premium-grade features at an accessible price tag. However, we will suggest you to take this as speculations until the brand confirms anything.
To recall, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds was announced at Rs. 5,999; however, it is now selling for Rs. 5,499. In terms of features, the earbuds come with active noise cancellation that can block the sound by up to 40dB. Other features include a total of 34 hours of battery life, a transparent design, Qi wireless charging, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.
