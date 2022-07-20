Nothing Phone (1) Gets First OTA Update Soon After Its Launch

Last week, after creating hype, the Nothing Phone (1) was unveiled in various global markets, including India. While the availability of this smartphone seems to be scarce, the company has already rolled out the first update to the device. This new update is touted to enhance the user experience.

Nothing Phone (1) Update

The relatively new smartphone brand has released the first ever OTA update for the Nothing Phone (1). The update measures 94MB and it has been rolled out for users in India and a few other regions. From the changelog, Nothing has offered a new update, which revamps the sound effects of the operating system. It also brings improvements to the phone's Glyph LED lighting interface and optimizes the battery life of the device.

Besides these changes, a major feature that was incorporated by this update is the arrival of the HDR10+ compatibility. It also adds portrait mode, HDR mode, and more features for the camera of the Nothing smartphone. Furthermore, there are other improvements, including the camera UI, fingerprint recording and unlocking, among others. In addition, the update brings bug fixes and improves the user experience.

If you have a Nothing Phone (1) and you have not received the update notification, then you need to wait for a few days for it to be rolled out. You can also check the update manually to see if the update is ready for your smartphone. Go to Settings -> System -> System updates to check for the update. Given that this is the first OTA update, it does not bring too many changes. We can expect more changes to be rolled out as a part of future updates.

Nothing Phone (1) Green Tint Issue

Soon after the first sale of the Nothing Phone (1), several users took to Twitter to reveal that their smartphone shows a green tint and dead pixels around the selfie camera cutout. Nothing was quick to offer a replacement for the issue. Some users highlighted that the company offered a replacement within a day of reporting the issue. Notably, the replacement devices were sent via Flipkart and the fast action from the new brand is appreciable.

