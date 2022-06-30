Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1) Might Come In A Bundle

Waiting for the launch of Nothing Phone (1)? Then here is something that might cheer you up. Nothing recently opened pre-bookings for the Nothing Phone (1) in the select market, where, in India, a user has to pay Rs. 2,000 to reserve the Nothing Phone (1) and to get additional discounts on first-party accessories.

Mukul Sharma, a prominent leakster has now revealed the fact that the Nothing Phone (1) will also be available in a bundle format along with the Nothing Ear (1). As per the tipster, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) (8GB + 128GB) along with the Nothing Ear (1) will cost €469.99 or Rs. 38,773 in Europe.

Similarly, the 8GB, 256GB variant of the Nothing Phone (1) with the Nothing Ear (1) will retail for €499.99 or Rs. 41,249. Lastly, the high-end model of the Nothing Phone (1) with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage will retail for €549.99 or Rs. 45,378.

The tipster has further stated that the Indian pricing of the Nothing Phone (1) will be slightly more aggressive than the European pricing. Considering the leak, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs. 30,000, and the bundle with the Nothing Ear (1) might cost around Rs. 35,000.

Nothing Phone (1) Variants

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in two color options -- white and black. Both models will have white LED lights at the back with support for the Glyph feature. Similarly, the Nothing Phone (1) will offer 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be based on the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and the device will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device will have a narrow-bezel screen with a punch hole at the top left corner for the selfie camera.

Nothing Phone (1) will launch on the 12th of July, and the device is available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart. The availability is expected to be limited to those who have pre-ordered the device. Lastly, the company is also expected to launch a few more accessories along with the Nothing Phone (1) on 12th July.

