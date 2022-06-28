Cannot Wait For Nothing Phone (1)? Get Moto Edge 30 Features oi-Vivek

As we inch closer to the launch of the Nothing Phone (1), there have been new leaks and speculations almost every day. From the display to the processor to the battery, we almost know everything about the first smartphone from Nothing. We also know that you need a special invite to buy the phone and have to pre-order it on Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000.

Impressed with the Nothing Phone (1) and planning to get one? Then you have to be lucky enough to get the invite from the company. What if we told you there is a phone that's almost similar to the Nothing Phone (1)? What's more interesting is the fact that it is likely to be cheaper than the Nothing Phone (1).

Yes, we are talking about the Moto Edge 30, India's first Snapdragon 778+ SoC-powered smartphone. As per the leaked specifications of the Nothing Phone (1), the Moto Edge 30 is as good as Nothing Phone (1) if not better, and here is a comparison between the Nothing Phone (1) and the Moto Edge 30.

Moto Edge 30 Advantages

There will be at least two major advantages of the Moto Edge 30 when compared to the Nothing Phone (1). The Moto Edge 30 comes with a 144Hz OLED display with 10bit color gamut support, while the Nothing Phone (1) is said to feature a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Another clear advantage of the Moto Edge 30 over the Nothing Phone (1) will be the in-hand feel. The Moto Edge 30 is currently the world's thinnest (6.79 grams) that just weighs 155grams, making it a thin and light smartphone. As per the leaks, the Nothing Phone (1) will be slightly bulkier and heavier than the Moto Edge (30).

Nothing Phone (1) Advantages

From what we currently know, the Nothing Phone (1)'s primary advantage over Moto Edge 30 or any other smartphone is the design. The transparent back panel with 900 LEDs at the back makes it one of the most interesting-looking smartphones in the world. Similarly, the smartphone also has a metal frame, which gives it a premium look when compared to the plastic frame on the Moto Edge 30.

Similarly, the Nothing Phone (1) also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging which is not available on the Moto Edge 30. There are some of the major differences between the two Snapdragon 778+ SoC-powered smartphones in India.

Is Nothing Phone (1) Worth The Wait?

While the Nothing Phone (1) looks and sounds enticing with its unique design and premium features, we currently don't have any information on the pricing or the specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). It is speculated that the Nothing Phone (1) will be priced around Rs. 30,000.

While waiting for the Nothing Phone (1) has its own perks, the Moto Edge 30 is also equally impressive, especially with a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

