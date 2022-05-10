Motorola Edge 30 India Price & Bank Offers Revealed Ahead Of May 12 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is all set to debut the standard Edge 30 smartphone on May 12 in India. The smartphone was originally unveiled last month in the international market. So, we already have the detailed features of the upcoming Edge 30. Also, Motorola India has confirmed few details of the handset. Now, a new leak has brought the pricing and bank offers of the Motorola Edge 30 to the light.

Motorola Edge 30 India Price And Bank Offer Details

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 30 price will cost Rs. 27,999 in India. Tipster also states that there will be a bank offer of a Rs 2,000, which will bring the price down to Rs. 25,999. However, he did not mention the storage/RAM configuration. The price is most likely for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone is believed to come with another 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Motorola Edge 30 Features In India

Motorola already confirmed that the upcoming Edge 30 will be the India's first Snapdragon 778G+ powered phone. Besides, the device is touted to be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone and India's lightest 5G phone in the segment. Apart from this, Motorola revealed the phone will ship with a 144Hz pOLED display and 50MP main lens.

Other sensors of the Motorola Edge 30 will include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device will come with a 32MP selfie camera sensor. The display will measure a 6.5-inch which will deliver FHD+ resolution.

Furthermore, the handset will run Android 12-based MyUX skin out-of-the-box and come with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. A 4,020 mAh battery will fuel the device that will support 33W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity features will include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Motorola Edge 30 Sale Details

As of now, the sale date has not been announced. However, the brand has confirmed that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 can be purchased via Flipkart and other leading retail outlets across the country. Additionally, looking at the expected price of the Edge 30, we can say it will be great competitor for other mid-range devices like the Nord CE 2 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India