Motorola Edge 30 Leaked Renders Out; Leave Nothing To Imagination

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch a new Edge series smartphone dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 in the near future. While the brand is yet to officially confirm anything, the upcoming handset's specs were already leaked earlier. In addition, a few live images of the Motorola Edge 30 appeared on the interwebs a couple of days ago. Now more details about the device are leaked.

Motorola Edge 30 Design Completely Leaked In The New Photos

Soon after the live images of the Edge 30 were leaked, the reliable gadget tipster Roland Quandt posted a handful of renders of the device. The official-looking images of the smartphone show a nearly bezel-less display featuring a hole to house the selfie snapper. At the rear, the handset appears to have a glass back panel and a large pill-shaped module that has three cameras and a dual-LED flash unit.

As for the ports and buttons placement, the right side of the Motorola Edge 30 will have the volume rocker and the power button. At the bottom, the phone will be having the SIM card tray, the USB Type-C charging port, a microphone, and the speaker grille. A fingerprint sensor isn't visible in these renders, so it is highly likely will be placed below the screen.

Motorola Edge 30 Rumored Features And Specifications

Moving on to the specs, a tipster recently revealed that Motorola will be fitting the Edge 30 with a 6.55-inch display. The phone will utilize a P-OLED screen panel that will have full HD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. At the helm, the device is expected to include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The handset is said to be coming in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

Storage-wise, the Motorola Edge 30 is rumored to be arriving in 128GB and 256GB native storage variants, which will also support microSD cards. In the software department, the device will be arriving with anearly stock version of Android 12 with the brand's My UX atop.

Furthermore, the rumor mill indicates that the Motorola Edge 30 will be featuring a 50MP primary camera on the back. There will also be a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. On the front, the phone will be offering a 32MP sensor for selfies. Lastly, a 4,020mAh battery with 30W fast charging support will be completing the list of the specs of the mid-range offering.

Motorola Edge 30 Pricing And Availability Details

The Motorola Edge 30 is rumored to be launched at a starting price of 549 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs. 45,500 in the Indian currency. Unfortunately, there's no word when exactly the brand is planning to launch the new Edge series offering.

Motorola Moto G32 Mid-Ranger Is Coming To India On April 25

In the meantime, Motorola is all set to introduce a new G series phone called the Moto G32 in India. The brand will be hosting an event in the country on April 25 to launch the new model. The handset will be arriving as a mid-range offering with the Snapdragon 680 SoC, a triple primary camera module, 33W fast charging, and a slim design.

If the reports are to be believed, the Motorola Moto G32's model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will cost Rs 17,999. We will have more details in a matter of days, so stay tuned.

