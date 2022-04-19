Just In
Moto G52 India Price Out Ahead Of April 25 Launch: Another Mid-Ranger Incoming
Motorola has several new smartphones lined up for launch under its popular G series. One such phone is the Moto G52, which the company has confirmed to launch on April 25. Ahead of the launch, the Moto G52 price in India has been revealed. Moreover, the Flipkart landing page has also revealed its key features.
Moto G52 Price In India Tipped
To note, the upcoming Moto G52 has already debuted in the international market, giving us an idea of what to expect. Going by the features, the new Motorola phone was expected to be priced between Rs. 20K to Rs. 25K. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the exact box pricing and selling price of the Moto G52 via 91Mobiles.
Generally, the box price of a smartphone is higher than its actual selling price. Here, the Moto G52 is said to have a box price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The actual selling price is tipped to be Rs. 17,999. If this is true, the Moto G52 would be a highly competitive smartphone in sub-Rs. 19K segment.
Prepare yourself for a whole new level of excitement. Gear up to #GoWow! Drop an emoji and tell us how thrilled you are! Launching on 25th April on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/zX68noEHvl— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 18, 2022
Moto G52 Specifications: What To Expect?
The Moto G52 global variant is expected to arrive in India, which also means we can expect similar features. The new phone packs a 6.6-inch pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to pack narrow bezels for an ultra-immersive viewing experience. The Moto G52 also includes a triple-camera setup.
These include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Users can also get a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Under the hood, the Moto G52 is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is the same as the Realme 9 and the Oppo F21 Pro.
The upcoming Moto G52 is said to include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. Presently, all teasers suggest the new phone is going to be India's slimmest and lightest phone in its segment, measuring 7.9mm in thickness and weighing 169 grams. The phone will launch on April 25, revealing all its specifications in detail.
