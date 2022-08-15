Nothing Phone (1) Will Soon Receive A Super Dope Software Update

While the Nothing Phone (1) was a fairly decent phone during the launch, the few software updates seem to have crippled the device and made it buggier. Carl Pie has now confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will soon get a software update that would iron out most of these bugs.

The OnePlus co-founder and the Nothing founder have now tweeted that the "Next Phone (1) OTA is dope" which indicates that the company might have finally resolved all the issues. The update is expected to hit the Nothing Phone (1) in the next few days, and it is expected to be based on Android 12 OS with custom Nothing OS skin on top.

Should You Wait For The Update?

If you already have a Nothing Phone (1), then it is recommended to wait for the next OTA update to make the device stable. Even if you are planning to buy one, then also it is recommended to wait and see if the company can fix the major issues on the Nothing Phone (1) via a software update.

Nothing Phone (1) Highlights

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel with a glyph LED lighting interface. The smartphone also has a premium design with a metal frame and a glass back panel. Just like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series, the Nothing Phone (1) has a flat finish, making it look a lot like a transparent iPhone.

The device has a 120Hz FHD+ resolution display, and the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G SoC with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has dual SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both SIM slots.

The Nothing Phone (1) also has a dual-camera setup at the back with an OIS stabilized 50MP sensor along with 4K video recording support. Lastly, the smartphone does support fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles