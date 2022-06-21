Nothing Phone (1) Could Cost Less Than iPhone SE 2022

Nothing is all set to launch its very first smartphone on the 12th of July -- the Nothing Phone (1). The company recently gave us an early look at the design of the phone, revealing the transparent back panel with a lot of LEDs, a wireless charging coil, and various connectors, all painted in white color.

While there is no official information about the specifications of the device, it is speculated that the Nothing Phone (1) will be a mid-tier smartphone. The leaked price of the Nothing Phone (1) also points towards the same fact that it will be a mid-tier smartphone. Here are some more details on the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Price

As per the leaks, the base model of the Nothing Phone (1) with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage might cost $399 in the western market. In India, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to be priced around Rs. 30,000. Nothing is expected to price its first smartphone very aggressively, at least in India.

For the asking price, Nothing Phone (1) might have to compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme GT Neo, iQOO Neo, and even the upcoming Poco F4. Hence, Nothing Phone (1) has to offer something new, something special, and it should also come with aggressive pricing to compete against the already established smartphone brands in India.

Nothing Phone (1) Features

Nothing Phone (1) is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and the device is expected to offer at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device might not have a microSD card and is likely to have two nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The Nothing Phone (1) is likely to offer a 6.5 or 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to offer features like HDR support, and tempered glass protection and the phone might even have an in-display fingerprint sensor, probably an optical sensor like most of the Android smartphones in this price range.

