Nothing Phone (1) To Use Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC

The missing piece of the puzzle is finally here. Most leaks and speculations claimed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. However, a new listing on Geekbench 5 and the source code on the Nothing's official website have confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) is not powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, instead, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

We already have devices like the Moto Edge 30, powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, that too under Rs. 30,000. Hence, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India if the company wants to compete against its contemporaries.

Nothing Phone (1) Geekbench 5 Performance

According to the Geekbench 5 listing, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC with 8GB of RAM, and the phone is running on the latest Android 12 OS. Nothing Phone (1) has posted a single-core CPU score of 797 and a multi-core CPU score of 2803.

If we compare these scores to the Moto Edge 30, Motorola's offering has a better single-core score while the Nothing Phone (1) offers a better multi-core score. Nonetheless, both smartphones are expected to offer similar performance under normal day-to-day usage scenarios.