Nothing Phone (1) Will be Available Via Invite-Only System

Nothing is gearing up to take the wraps off its first-ever smartphone - the Nothing Phone (1). The brand has proven to be successful with the launch of its TWS earbuds - the Ear (1) and it is revealing quite a few details and hyping the launch of its smartphone of late. Now, the brand has posted a video on its official YouTube handle that sheds more light on what we can expect from the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Invite-Only Basis

The brand has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via an invite-only system initially. In the video, the folks at Nothing have mentioned the invite system, which will allow the brand to sell its products faster and get the smartphone to the hands of those who deserve it the most.

Notably, the invite-only system is not a new strategy as OnePlus (co-founded by Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing) followed such a system in the initial years. It looks like the company wants to replicate the hype that was used to pull off with OnePlus in the past.

As per Pei, Nothing had two options - either wait and accumulate quantities or sell the device when it was ready to be sold. Of these options, the company has chosen the latter, the invite-only system of sales.

Already, the company has pulled off yet another campaign and will soon ship the first batch of 100 units of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone to the highest bidders. It looks like it wants to retain the exclusivity factor for the smartphone that may or may not work in its favor.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specs

When it comes to specs, the Nothing Phone (1) is likely to be launched with an OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware aspects are likely to comprise a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC teamed up with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the imaging front, the upcoming smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 50MP dual-camera setup. A 4500mAh battery is said to power the Nothing Phone (1) alongside support for 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

As per existing reports, the Nothing Phone (1) could be priced around $399 in the western markets and it could cost nearly Rs. 30,000 in India. If this turns out to be true, then the Nothing smartphone will be aggressively priced and will cost lesser than the iPhone SE 2022.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles