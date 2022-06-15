Video: Nothing Phone (1) Spotted With Carl Pei Ahead Of July 12 Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nothing Phone (1) seems to be the talk of the town just as the official launch date was announced. While the Nothing Phone (1) launch is set for July 12, the phone's design was spotted in a video. The behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) shows founder Carl Pei holding the new phone.

Nothing Phone (1) Spotted In Teaser Video

Nothing is one of the new brands in the market, set to debut its first smartphone next month. Ahead of the launch, the brand has been hyping the phone and the latest gimmick is behind-the-scene video series.

The video series dubbed 'Preparing phone (1) ft. Carl Pei' was recently published on the brand's official YouTube channel. The video spans 15 minutes and highlights the journey of the smartphone launch so far. It's an attractive way to tease the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) and further boost the hype around it.

At the same time, the video has blurred many parts of the video where the packaging or the phone was visible. But it looks like they purposefully left out the part with Carl Pei in the video, holding the Nothing Phone (1). The first look of the phone from the video highlights the unique rear design, camera setup, and even the build.

On closer examination, the Nothing Phone (1) shown in the video is seen in white color. The design of the smartphone matches previous leaks and speculations, including the open rear panel. One can also make out the curved edges on the rear panel and the dual-camera setup. One can also spot the antenna linings, phone textures, and other raw elements on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Launch: Date And Time

As mentioned earlier, Nothing has been steadily teasing the upcoming smartphone for a while now. Some might even say there's too much hype for the Nothing Phone (1). Presently, the Nothing Phone (1) launch is scheduled for July 12 at 8:30 PM, Indian time. Interested people can click on this link to register to get the latest information about the smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India