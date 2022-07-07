Nothing Phone (1) Will Feature In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Nothing is highly anticipated to take the wraps off its first-ever smartphone - the Phone (1). While there are many leaks and speculations, the company is also officially confirming a slew of aspects pertaining to the smartphone. In a recent development, Nothing premiered a video on YouTube offering a sneak peek at the creation of the company and the development of the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1): Sneak Peek Video

The video embedded below gives a look at the design, assembly line, and development of the Glyph, its sounds, and the meeting with Qualcomm. In the middle of the video, you can see the display panel, which shows the outline of an in-display fingerprint sensor. If this evidence doesn't suffice, then the company's TikTok channel also showed the in-display fingerprint in action.

Nothing Phone (1): Expected Specs

The Nothing Phone (1), a mid-range smartphone from the company founded by Carl Pei, one of the OnePlus co-founders, is all set to break the covers on July 12. The device is confirmed to get the power from a Snapdragon 778G+ processor and a 6.55-inch OLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

What sets the Nothing smartphone apart is the presence of a unique Glyph array of LED lamps that can flash in a unique pattern for each type of notification. It is possible for users to customize the LEDs for various functions. We have already seen the leaked video of the Glyph in action and it shows the functionality of the LED array.

Nothing Phone (1) Price And Availability

Reportedly, the Nothing Phone (1) could be launched in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the UK. There are speculations that it could be priced starting from Rs. 30,000 in India and that the Phone (1) will not make its way to North America. Interested buyers can pre-order this smartphone by paying a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Nothing collaborated with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon to let mobile users get more Web3 access. Just recently, the brand also announced that it will airdrop NFTs for both its community investors and those who have pre-ordered the smartphone.

