OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launching on September 22; Amazon Discount Deals Tipped

OnePlus is gearing up for a new smartphone launch next week. The new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is expected to be launched on September 22, just ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022. The new phone is expected to be largely similar to the originally launched OnePlus 10R 5G.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launch Details

The OnePlus 10R 5G launched earlier this year with Sierra Black and Forest Green color options. The brand is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. The official tweet confirms the upcoming special edition smartphone will be available on Amazon.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Features: What To Expect?

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition is expected to be quite similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G with an identical 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 120H refresh rate, and an FHD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the first-gen OnePlus 10R 5G was powered by the Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, and one can expect the same for the new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. The processor will likely support up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of default storage.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition teasers reveal a triple-camera setup at the rear, which will likely include the 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens with OIS support. The other cameras will mostly be an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. One can also expect a similar 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 10R 5G debuted in two models, with 4,800 mAh and 5,000 mAh battery capacities. These models were paired with 150W SuperVOOC and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, respectively. It's unclear if the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will also have these two variants.

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition price, sale, and availability will be announced at the time of the launch. One can expect the new smartphone to be priced at around Rs. 45,000 but can be cheaper since it's going to be part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

