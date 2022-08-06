OnePlus 10T 5G With 150W SuperVOOC Charging Goes On Sale In India Today; Worth Buying?

OnePlus recently expanded its T series smartphone range with the new OnePlus 10T 5G. The new phone features 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech, 50MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, and much more. The OnePlus 10T 5G will go on sale starting today, August 6. Here is the OnePlus 10T 5G price, discount offers, and more.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price In India

The OnePlus 10T 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8G B + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 54,999 and the high-end 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 55,999. Buyers can choose from Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors. The OnePlus 10T 5G sale begins today, August 6 at 12 PM on Amazon and the OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 10T 5G Discount Offers

The OnePlus 10T 5G is available with many discount offers. For one, buyers can get Rs. 5,000 discount with ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner stores. They can also get Rs. 5,000 off with SBI debit, credit, and EMI transactions via Amazon.

If you have an old phone, you can exchange it and get a bonus worth Rs. 3,000 at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon. Legacy OnePlus users can also avail of an extra Rs. 5,000 added exchange bonus. Additionally, benefits worth Rs. 1,199 is available with select Jio prepaid plans and buyers can avail of cashback benefits of Rs. 150.

Should You Buy OnePlus 10T 5G?

The OnePlus 10T 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, making it a flagship. The phone offers up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it ideal for gaming and GPU-heavy apps.

At the rear, the OnePlus 10T 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter paired with an LED flash. Up front, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs a 4,800 mAh battery paired with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The good thing is that it comes with the charging adapter which is missing out on many flagships. If you're looking for a premium phone under Rs. 50K, the OnePlus 10T 5G makes a good choice.

