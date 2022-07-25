OnePlus 10T 5G: How To Register For India Launch Premiere

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 10T 5G could be unveiled globally on August 3 in New York City. While we are days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the company has announced a launch premiere for its community in India. OnePlus will host an in-person launch screening for the first time in three years.

It will let fans join the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première on August 3 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Let's take a look at how to register for the tickets from here.

OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première Tickets

OnePlus fans and community members can get their hands on the tickets for the event for Re. 1 as a part of a 24-hour sale. Notably, the ticket sale went live today via the OnePlus India official website.

Once registered for the ticket sale, users will get a link alongside a unique invite code on their registered email address. The unique invite code can be used to purchase the ticket to the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première for as low as Re. 1. Users need to confirm their presence at the event as well.

What Will OnePlus Fans Get?

Notably, the OnePlus fans who attend the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première will be the first ones in the country to try the latest smartphone from the company. There will be experience zones at the venue to try the user experience of the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone. Moreover, interested buyers can also pre-order the smartphone at the event.

Those who attend the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première event will also receive a gift hamper comprising exciting merchandise from the company. Over 1,000 attendees can experience the screening of the upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus. The lucky ones among the attendees will get a chance to win the OnePlus 10T 5G and exclusive goodies from the company for free.

In addition, the Red Cable Club members can book their spot at the OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Première by registering on the RCC platform. The registration for the same is open from 11 AM on July 27. Also, the online retailer Amazon India has teased the smartphone with a 'Notify Me' button. Notably, the device will be up for pre-booking from August 3.

