OnePlus 10T 5G Amazon Listing Goes Live; Key Features, Pre-Order Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has been on a launching spree where the brand recently unveiled the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. Now, the Indian market will be getting the highly anticipated OnePlus 10T 5G. The Amazon listing for the new OnePlus 10T 5G has gone live, revealing key details, pre-order info, and other features of the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 10T 5G Amazon Listing

The OnePlus 10T 5G Amazon microsite has revealed the key details of the upcoming phone. The new OnePlus phone has the tagline: Evolve Beyond Speed. The pre-orders will begin on August 3, the same day as the OnePlus 10T 5G launch in India. Interested buyers and OnePlus fans can click on the 'Notify Me' button.

OnePlus 10T 5G Features: What To Expect?

The OnePlus 10T 5G Amazon listing has confirmed the new OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, making it a true flagship. It also includes a smart link with a 360-degree antenna system that would enhance the gaming experience.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 10T 5G will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has also teased the 'elements' of the upcoming smartphone, hinting at the 'Fire meets Ice' concept for the design.

OnePlus might also be advancing the connectivity and fast charging speeds on the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. Leaks hint at a 4,800 mAh battery paired with 150W fast charging support. Previous leaks also suggest the new OnePlus flagship will flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear.

The OnePlus 10T 5G cameras are tipped to feature a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro senor. One can also expect a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus 10T 5G Launch In India

The leaked and teased specs of the OnePlus 10T 5G suggest it to be a true flagship with an attractive price tag. The OnePlus 10T 5G launch is set for August 3 at 7:30 PM which would sync with the global launch event. The price of the new smartphone is still under wraps, and we expect OnePlus to begin teasing its features in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India