OnePlus 10T 5G Price In India Leaked; Storage & RAM Options Also Revealed

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India very soon, apart from global markets. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming OnePlus offering has been leaked numerous times. Now, the pricing of the base model of the OnePlus 10T 5G has leaked on the interwebs. In addition, the launch date and storage variant's details have also appeared online.

OnePlus 10T 5G Is Launching In India On August 3

According to a report by Mobilestalk.net, the OnePlus 10T 5G will be launched in the Indian market at an event on August 3. However, it is not clear if the company will be launching the handset globally at the same time. The base variant of the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 49,999, which will be discounted by Rs. 1,500 after the bank offers. This will reduce the actual price of the device by Rs. 48,499.

The report further suggests that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be available in Jade Green and Moonstone Black color options. The device will be up for grabs in multiple RAM options including 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB. The storage options will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10T 5G will be arriving with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which will be providing a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus 10T 5G offers a 50MP primary camera on the back, which is accompanied by an 8MP secondary snapper and a 2MP third shooter. On the front, the handset has a 16MP selfie camera. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support will keep the whole package running.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G went on sale in the Indian market for the first time recently. The base model of the handset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs. 28,999. The higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for Rs. 33,999.

