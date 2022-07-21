Just In
OxygenOS 13 Update To Be A Game Changer For OnePlus; Clean Android Experience Hinted
OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 10T, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Along with the flagship processor, the OnePlus 10T is also said to offer rapid fast charging tech, maybe 150W fast charging along with up to 16GB of RAM.
While the hardware of the OnePlus 10T seems pretty interesting, the company should also deliver the same premium software experience to make it a great product. Now we know that the OnePlus 10T will be one of the first smartphones to receive the OxygenOS 13 update, right after the OnePlus 10 Pro.
OxygenOS 13 Will Be A Game Changer For OnePlus
OnePlus is gaining market share, especially in the mid-range smartphone segment. However, it is also losing loyal customers for one specific reason. The OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12 OS was nothing but the ColorOS 12 minus the bloatware, which has received a lot of slack from the OnePlus community.
OxygenOS 12 shares the base code with ColorOS, hence, a OnePlus smartphone now feels like an Oppo or a Realme phone. Early testers of OxygenOS 13 have confirmed that it is indeed similar to ColorOS 13.
Can OnePlus Finally Fix OxygenOS And Restore Its Glory?
As OnePlus officially became part of Oppo, the difference between OxygenOS and ColorOS started diminishing. Since then, OnePlus's OxygenOS has lost its charm and uniqueness. The company confirmed that it has decided not to merge with ColorOS, although both OxygenOS and ColorOS will share the same base code.
It's bold, it's fluid, it's coming 🔜 #OxygenOS13 pic.twitter.com/6GBvcXCxBM— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 20, 2022
The earlier versions of OxygenOS were known for their clean, feature-rich, and bloatware-free UI. OnePlus has now confirmed that OxygenOS 13 will have a unique "burden-less" user experience just like the earlier versions of the Oxygen OS.
Can OxygenOS 13 Win Back The Brand Loyalists?
Given we are just two weeks away from the launch of OxygenOS 13, we should get a clear about post the official launch. However, as of now, the OxygenOS 13 might look similar to the ColorOS 13 in terms of features and capabilities. However, the UI of the OxygenOS 13 will have a material design.
