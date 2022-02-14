OnePlus Working On OxygenOS 13; Arriving Soon For OnePlus Smartphones News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus has announced an OEF event on overseas forums, announcing its next-generation operating system, OxygenOS 13. The report is surprising because OnePlus announced the combination of OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS in June 2021.

OxygenOS 13 Specifications

In China, OnePlus dropped HydrogenOS in favor of ColorOS as a result. Later, the Android 12 update was rolled out to all regions, effectively turning OxygenOS into a rebranded ColorOS. As per the recent rumors, both businesses would abandon their operating system names in favor of a unified OS with a single name, rumored to be H2OOS. However, OnePlus has officially revealed that the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 is in the works.

OnePlus may be interested in hearing what customers have to say about the direction its software is taking to better understand how to approach the update that follows OxygenOS 12, whether it's a continuation of its present platform or a new unified OS. Scout Search in OxygenOS 13 can now search through the Notes app, and it appears that interaction with the OnePlus Watch is also slated to improve with synchronized alarms.

The OnePlus Nord 2 was the first handset to ship with OxygenOS, a ColorOS-based operating system. The OxygenOS 11.3 release was clearly more of a skin on top of ColorOS than the OxygenOS that had previously been launched on devices such as the OnePlus 9 series. OxygenOS' coding has already been integrated, as a result, a number of OnePlus devices around the world are technically running ColorOS, regardless of OnePlus' branding.

OxygenOS 13 Event Details

OxygenOS 12 was released in December of last year and is based on Android 12. It includes a number of new features, such as better icons, Work-Life Balance 2.0 mode, Enhanced Dark Mode settings, Canvas 2.0, and new Game Mode and more.

The most recent announcement is in regards to discussing OxygenOS 13 with their userbase on the Open Ears Forum in order to produce the ideal OxygenOS for OnePlus handsets. The event will take place from 19:30 to 21:30 HKT (17:00 to 19:00 IST) on February 28, 2022.

The time of the OxygenOS 13 event is 13:00 - 15:30 CEST (7:30 - 9:30 EDT). Those interested in attending the event can apply online until February 18, 2022, on the event's official website.

