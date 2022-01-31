OnePlus And Oppo To Use H2OOS; A New Unified Operating System News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus revealed last year that it had merged with its parent firm, Oppo. The business argued at the time that the merger would help both companies because they would be able to pool resources to develop new products and software. The OxygenOS and ColorOS skins share a codebase, and the company had promised to deliver a unified operating system in the future that combined the best features of both forks.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the acronym might be H2OOS. The name appears to be formed by combining the molecular symbols behind HydrogenOS, the skin that was used on OnePlus phones in China before ColorOS and OxygenOS were introduced. For global markets, the skin is planned to launch on top of Google's Android 12 operating system.

However, it appears that turning this rumor into reality will be quite difficult. While the trademark application exists and is valid, it was filed approximately seven years ago.

OnePlus had previously stated that the new unified operating system would inherit the company's shell's purity and lightness.

H2OOS- New Operating System

With the debut of the OnePlus 9 series last year, OnePlus made the switch to ColorOS for its smartphones in China. For international markets, the brand even combined the OxygenOS and ColorOS codebases. As a result, ColorOS will be the Android 12 software for both existing and upcoming devices.

OnePlus may continue to use the H2O OS moniker. However, there is a tiny probability that this will occur! OnePlus and Oppo smartphones will almost certainly be renamed, regardless of whether or not the unified OS upgrade is launched.

Merging Of OxygenOS And ColorOS

Pete Lau pledged in June 2021 that future OnePlus devices would run OxygenOS. However, only a few months later, he announced the merging of OxygenOS and ColorOS, as well as the development of a new unified operating system for both firms' devices, still called Oxygen OS.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a Weibo post, stated that the firm is currently having difficulty providing ColorOS 12 via OTA update to phones running HydrogenOS. Furthermore, they must safeguard user information. Moreover, he assured consumers that the transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset and that no files or applications will be lost throughout the process.

