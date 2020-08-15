OxygenOS 11 Features Explained; Inspired By OneUI?

What's New With OxygenOS 11?

Though every OnePlus smartphone from the OnePlus 3 came with an AMOLED screen, these devices didn't support always-on display and the company is introducing the same with the OxygenOS 11.

OxygenOS 11 also introduces a revamped dialler/caller app where the name and the number of contacts will be highlighted. It also comes with a new and improved dark mode that further helps to improve the battery life of the smartphone.

OxygenOS 11 now distinguishes notifications depending on the app. A notification from a messaging app will be considered as conversations, whereas a notification from the Play Store will be considered as a silent notification.

The built-in gallery app also gets a major revamp and can now smartly classify photos based on things, places, and people. And it can also create short videos from trips and tours.

The stock weather app now offers more insights with colorful animations to match the present weather of the specific place. Then comes the Zen Mode, which now offers more control over how you can cut down the smartphone usage.

What Did OnePlus Copy From Samsung?

One feature that OxygenOS 11 has borrowed from OneUI is the one-handed mode. With smartphones getting bigger and bigger, it is very hard to reach the entire screen using a single hand and this feature will help to achieve the same.

This feature was first introduced by Samsung via the OneUI update and OnePlus has now incorporated the same on the OxygenOS 11. I personally feel this is the feature that every smartphone marker should introduce on phones with a screen bigger than 6-inch.

OxygenOS 11 Stable Launch

As of now, there is no official information on the stable build release of OxygenOS 11. Considering the trend, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first set of devices to receive the update and it is likely to arrive by October 2020, whereas the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones will get this update by the end of 2020.