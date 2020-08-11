ENGLISH

    OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 Launched; Brings In Always-On Display, Improved Dark Mode

    By
    |

    OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 was launched in China and brings in many new features. The HydrogenOS custom skin is the Chinese-version of the OxygenOS, found on OnePlus smartphones launched globally. The HydrogenOS 11 update gives us an idea of what to expect for the OxygenOS 11.

    OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 Launched With Always-On Display

     

    OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 Features

    OnePlus debuted the Android 11-based HydrogenOS 11 and is available for users in China. The features were updated on the changelog, which includes the always-on display, improved dark mode, gallery app, and more. The always-on display feature has been teased multiple times already and OnePlus debuted the feature in a collaboration with Parsons College in the US.

    The AOD on HydrogenOS 11 shows a vertical line on the screen with the date and time. It also reveals the total number of unlocks and when the phone was last unlocked. OnePlus has also enhanced the dark mode on its devices, with a shortcut switch to enable the dark mode. Just like the iPhone, users can set their OnePlus phones to switch to dark mode according to sunrise or sunset now. The feature has also been improved for visually impaired users.

    OnePlus has also improved the Gallery app and the Weather app. The Gallery app comes in a new design that integrates image and video editing features, with changes in the layout as well. The Weather app has got a couple of animations and refreshed backgrounds that change according to the actual weather.

    The HydrogenOS 11 update also brings in a new ORM memory management system that helps run more apps without burdening the RAM. Apart from these, the HydrogenOS 11 brings in the one-hand mode for better usability, live wallpapers that change according to the sky, new themes in Zen Mode, and improved support for speech-to-text conversations for voice notes.

     

    HydrogenOS 11 To OxygenOS 11

    We can expect nearly all of these features coming to the global version, the OxygenOS 11. One of the key differences between the two is that the HydrogenOS skips Google Mobile Services, according to the Chinese norms. Reports note that the HydrogenOS 11 will be available for OnePlsu 6 onwards, starting mid-December. The OxygenOS 11 is also expected to launch soon.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
