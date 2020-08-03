OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 Launching On August 11; AOD Feature Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is gearing up to roll out the Android 11 soon. A lot of smartphone manufacturers are equally gearing up for the OS update based on Android 11. OnePlus is prepping up for the latest HydrogenOS 11 based on Android 11 which was teased to launch next week.

What Is OnePlus HydrogenOS?

We're aware that OnePlus is a Chinese company. OnePlus smartphones that make it out to the global market are shipped with OxygenOS custom skin on top of the Android OS. However, the OnePlus devices that launch in China come with HydrogenOS, complying to the norms and requirements of China.

OnePlus HydrogenOS 11 Launch

A teaser of the OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 was spotted on Weibo. The poster reveals that OnePlus will be debuting the HydrogenOS 11 on August 10 in China. For now, there's not much information about the upcoming OS update. We're certain that the HydrogenOS 11 will be based on Android 11. However, since it's a China-bound update, it would skip Google Play services.

Apart from this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been teasing the always-on display (AOD) for OnePlus smartphones. The always-on display feature was one of the most requested features by OnePlus users, even if it could consume as much as 300 to 500 mAh battery.

This means the HydrogenOS 11 update could include the always-on display, which would consequently release on the OxygenOS 11. It was earlier reported that the always-on display would be available in the closed beta builds, expected to debut this month. The open beta would be rolling out in September.

The OS update is also expected to bring in visual improvements and new functions. The company is expected to introduce an interactive concept as well. OnePlus is expected to tease a couple of new features coming to the HydrogenOS 11. Do note, there might be a few exclusive features on the HydrogenOS, which may not make it to the OxygenOS update.

